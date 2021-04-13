Cape Town City star to join up with Dutch legend Arjen Robben in Eredivisie

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City’s Dutch goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh is being lined up to join Netherlands legend Arjen Robben at Eredivisie side FC Groningen this week. Leeuwenburgh has been City’s first-choice keeper since arriving in South Africa in 2018 and there has even been talk of the 27-year-old switching allegiances to South Africa. Robben, meanwhile, also returned to his home team at the beginning of the season after enjoying a much-decorated career with the likes of European giants Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea. ALSO READ: Cape Town City hope to take momentum into Kaizer Chiefs clash It was expected that Leeuwenburgh would return to the Netherlands at the end of the season, but it seems that his departure may now be imminent.

"I sat down with Cape Town City, with trainer Jan Olde Riekerink and the club management, and made my wishes known. I have just turned 27, if I really want something as a goalkeeper then it must be done now," Leeuwenburgh told De Stentor earlier this month.

"The time is right, I have become a much better and stronger goalkeeper. I am convinced that I can take on the premier league."

Leeuwenburgh has amassed 85 appearances for the Citizens over the past three years, with his last match being the clean sheet that he kept in the 3-0 victory over SuperSport United last Saturday at Cape Town Stadium.

FC Groningen’s current No 1 Sergio Padt has confirmed a move to Bulgarian giants Ludogorets for next year.

