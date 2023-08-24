Cape Town Spurs in desperate need of reinforcements after underwhelming PSL return

Newly-promoted Cape Town Spurs appear to be in desperate need of reinforcements all over the pitch as they occupy the bottom spot in the DStv Premiership. The Urban Warriors have received a massive dose of reality following their arrival in the top flight, suffering three consecutive defeats, leaving them without a point to their name in the Premiership.

Head coach Shaun Bartlett pointed to the importance of ‘signing smartly’ in their first season back in the elite division with an abundance of talented youngsters at their disposal. The arrival of midfielder Keagan Buchanan was the biggest of nine signings made by the club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. However, even with the likes of Clayton Daniels, Nazeer Allie and Michael Morton bringing experience, Spurs look incredibly short of players regarding the perfect blend of ‘knowhow’ and athleticism.

The club’s recent 3-1 defeat to fellow newcomers Polokwane City exposed their current level and raised concerns amongst everyone associated with the club. Bartlett’s side need to find a suitable midfielder to partner Buchanan, as well as a reliable goalscorer with a top-flight pedigree. The talent of 22-year-old Ashley Cupido may be hard to ignore, but even he would admit that acquiring a knowledgeable partner will aid developing him at the highest level.

As seen in previous seasons, the most important element of any promoted side has been the ability to withstand the quality of the top flight clubs. The Cape Town side has now shipped six goals and appear off the pace and out of sorts against dynamic attacking teams - a trait Bartlett will look to put right against Chippa United this weekend. The Chilli Boys have made some unfamiliar noise in the early stages of the campaign, largely due to their outspoken head coach Morgan Mammilla, who has revelled in the club’s tough opening set of fixtures. Chippa have faced Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns so far, a run of fixtures that has seen Mammilla’s men show resilience, determination and a confidence that matches that of the technical team.