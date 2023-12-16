A domestic cup final in SA football is played once, and therefore teams are expected to give their all to win or run the risk of holding on to the losers’ medal for a considerable amount of time . But apart from the collective effort, every team has players with a big match temperament. That shouldn’t differ for TS Galaxy and Stellenbosch FC.

So as two teams prepare to battle for the Carling Knockout Cup, IOL Sport looks at five players that could win the final for either side. SAMIR NURKOVIC – TS GALAXY Having endured an expected exit at Kaizer Chiefs and a chaotic short spell at Royal AM, Nurkovic could win his first piece of silverware in the PSL.

However, he’ll have to continue with what he’s been doing recently against Stellies; scoring goals. He has scored three goals in 10 matches. Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC has been in good form over the last few seasons. Picture: BackpagePix IQRAAM RAYNERS – STELLENBOSCH Rayners is regarded as “Mr Carling Knockout Cup” on the streets, after winning R300 000 for all three Man of the Match gongs in the tournament.

But all that will count for nothing in the bigger picture if the team fails to win the ultimate prize: the trophy. Hence he has to be at his very best. JAYDEN ADAMS – STELLENBOSCH FC Adams is having a memorable season. Not only is he in his first final with his hometown club, but he’s in the preliminary Bafana squad for Afcon.

Adams though will know that helping Stellies win the cup could aid him to hit two birds with one stone, including making the Bafana final squad.

FIACRE NTWARI – TS GALAXY Ntwari’s is enjoying life at Galaxy. The Rwandan-born goalkeeper recently guided his nation to a shock win over Bafana in a World Cup qualifier. And that’s not all. He has a chance of winning his first trophy in the country he and his national teammates slayed in his first season at Galaxy.

MLUNGISI MBUNJANA – TS GALAXY Mbunjana spoke candidly about their desire to win the Carling Knockout for the new crop of players and technical team after the club’s 2018 success. But the captain will today have to put his money where his mouth is, and lead on the pitch. He has to be the link all round – defence and attack.