TS Galaxy striker Samir Nurkovic is enjoying his football again, and there are no legal battles or selfish ambitions that could kill his mojo. It’s been a topsy-turvy stint in the PSL for Nurkovic, having risen to stardom before finding himself jobless, in legal brawls ... and scoring goals again.

Nurkovic became the talk of town after turning his detractors to admirers at Kaizer Chiefs in his debut season in 2019, nearly guiding the side to the league title with his scoring prowess. But injury woes saw his contract terminated by Amakhosi, resulting in him being jobless for some time before surfacing at Royal AM last season. His stint with Royal AM lasted two months, the club reportedly terminating his contract after it emerged that he had lengthy injury. Nurkovic didn’t take his sacking kindly, reporting the club to Fifa for unfair dismissal. He won the case and Royal AM were ordered to pay him R12 million or face a transfer ban.

Royal AM have since been banned by Fifa until they pay Nurkovic his money. Meanwhile, the striker has found himself a new home at The Rockets where he’s solely focused on what he loves. “Some things are beyond my control. I always try to focus on what I can control – and that’s playing football. It’s something that I love and (I’m) enjoying each and every day,” Nurkovic said.

Despite rediscovering his mojo, the Serbian is yet to win a trophy in the PSL apart from solo awards that include this season’s DStv Premiership September/October Goal of the Month gong. But as Galaxy go in search of the ultimate prize in the inaugural Carling Knockout Cup – they’ll face AmaZulu in the semi-final in Durban on Sunday – he is not driven by personal gain. “I never put myself under pressure by looking far into the future and winning the trophy. I don’t think trophies determine whether you are a good player or not,” Nurkovic said.

“I always put the team first and always try to give my best. If each and every player did that, then the road to the trophy will be much easier. “And so far the team is doing well, they are showing a great fighting spirit. The coaching staff is also doing an incredible work. I think everything is in our hands. We need to continue fighting.” Galaxy’s technical team is led by Nurkovic’s countryman Sead Ramovic.

The 31-year-old has praised the entire technical team for a job well done. “Very good,” he said. “I am happy. “He’s (Sead is) a really good tactician – technical and tactical side, he’s a very good coach. But not just him, everyone around him, the technical staff, is very good.” Galaxy’s technical team enjoys the support of some of the senior players such as Bernard Parker, who’s currently nursing a broken leg. And that’s why since his injury against Sundowns in the Carling Knockout, Galaxy’s players have been crediting their wins to the sidelined veteran of the game.

Nurkovic said they want to do well in the competition for Parker, who’s expected to be back in February, given his influence on the team, on and off the pitch. “He brings a big influence,” Nurkovic said. “Everyone knows Bernard – he’s a good player, good professional. He scored a lot of goals as a striker and he played as a midfielder. “He’s a real model to the younger generation of players.”