Carling Knockout final: Discipline key to Sead Ramovic’s TS Galaxy’s reign

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic has sung the praises of his players’ discipline as the club put the final touches to their preparations for their Carling Knockout Cup final at the weekend. The Rockets have surprisingly made their way past Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu to put themselves in contention to lift their second major trophy in the space of four years.

The Mpumalanga-based outfit will make their way to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban where they’ll meet a high-flying Stellenbosch side on Saturday at 3pm, who are also on the verge of their own milestone. Stellies and Galaxy would not have been expected to be the final two teams remaining but their impressive showings in the competition saw several players grab the attention of many football followers across the country. The outspoken Ramovic did not waste his chance to praise the work the Rockets have been doing in resuscitating their squad after losing the likes of Melusi Buthelezi, Given Msimango and Bathusi Aubaas before this season.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina-born mentor underlined the importance of being able to manage his players on and off the field as a key component of their progress. Now in his second season with the club, Ramovic has thrown down the gauntlet on what is and is not tolerated in his camp, an attribute that even the biggest clubs have struggled with in recent years. “It’s not so easy like people think with clubs that don’t have financial power,” said Ramovic.

“You have to get players, find players that have great character, great lifestyle because in my team, no alcohol, no partying. If you don’t want to do this, you’re out. “If we want to improve, if we want to succeed, we need (such) players because soccer career is short. It’s not 50 years, it’s about 10 years, eight years or 12 years and if you’re lucky, 15 years. “You will not always see players like (Bernard) Parker that stand so long in this business. You will not see players like Vuyo but if you watch the lifestyle they are having, it’s just amazing …

“So, if the players understand that if we are here, we’re not here for fun. I didn’t come here far away from my parents, brothers, sisters and friends just to have fun. I’m here to work hard and have success.” Galaxy are currently in a precarious situation on the DStv Premiership log as they are languishing just five points off the relegation zone in 13th spot.