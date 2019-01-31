Daniel Akpeyi is expected to make his Kaizer Chiefs debut against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby next week at FNB Stadium. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs are set to complete the signing of the Nigeria international, Daniel Akpeyi. IOL Sport have been reliably informed by a close source at Chippa United that Akpeyi is on his way to Amakhosi.

Itumeleng Khune is ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury, while Virgil Vries has been the weakest link for Chiefs between the sticks.

He has committed countless errors in the absence of Khune, the latest of which came against Cape Town City on Wednesday.

“Yes, Akpeyi is going to Kaizer Chiefs. The coach (Clinton Larsen) has been informed about the move,” a source at Chippa United stated.

Vries committed a blunder that gifted Cape Town City the maximum points on Wednesday.

He also committed another howler against Mamelodi Sundowns in the league.

An attempt to get hold of Chippa’s chief executive Morgan Mamila proved futile as his phone rang unanswered.

Akpeyi is expected to make his debut against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby next week at FNB Stadium.

Spokesperson at Chiefs, Vina Maphosa, couldn’t confirm nor deny the signing of Akpeyi.

“We will release the wrap-up of the players’ movement later on today. You will know before you go to sleep. We don’t deal with rumours. We will wait for the list from the football department, and then we will issue a statement,” Maphosa said.





