Chippa United suspend Gavin Hunt following string of poor results

Johannesburg - Chippa United coach, Gavin Hunt, has reportedly been suspended on Monday morning following a string of poor results in the DStv Premiership. The Chilli Boys under Hunt are currently 14th in the elite league standings, having won only one game, while losing five and drawing another four. They have collected only seven points, two more than TS Galaxy, who currently occupy the PSL promotion/relegation play-off spot and three more than 16th-placed Gallants in the automatic relegation spot.

According to a club statement, they will be looking into why the team hasn’t been performing. In Hunt’s absense senior player Kurt Leintjies will oversee the coaching duties and will be assisted by Siyabulela Gwambi, the statement went on to say. The club's only victory came in the opening round of the season, when they beat Sekhukhune United.

Given the owner of the club, Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi's trigger-happy approach to problem solving over the years, it is not unthinkable that Hunt has already been shown the door and that he will soon find himself cast out into the wilderness once again. The Premiership-outfit based in Gqeberha have had 13 different head coaches in the last six years, the longest serving being former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Dan 'Dance' Malesela, who managed to remain in the hotseat for two years and three months over four occasions at the club. The club's coaching track record certainly isn't one that exemplifies a patient approach as the likes Manqoba Mngqithi, Kosta Papic, Ernst Middendorp, Teboho Moloi, Eric Tinkler, Joel Masutha, and Orlando Pirates legend, Teboho Mokoena, have all been fallen fell of Mpengesi's shotgun approach over the years.