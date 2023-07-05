COMMENT: Is it time Kaizer Chiefs pulled the plug on Khama Billiat?

The relationship between Kaizer Chiefs and Khama Billiat appears to have soured as contract negotiations drag on. The Naturena-based club is in the second week of its pre-season preparations, gearing up for what is anticipated to be another season filled with huge expectations and pressure.

Amakhosi departed for the harsh conditions of Nelspruit for the next segment of their strength and conditioning training, but made the journey without one of their star men in Billiat. The former Zimbabwean international is said to be deadlocked in contract negotiations with the club, the biggest hurdle being his unwillingness to take on a significant cut to his pay.

The 32-year-old forward’s contract ran out a week ago, making him a free agent going into these new negotiations and has been one of the top earners in the league, as Billiat is believed to be attempting to land himself a deal that might be worth his expert services. With the club seemingly a long way from settling the matter, it begs the question, is it time Chiefs pulled the plug on Billiat?

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man has divided opinions amongst the Amakhosi faithful, his quality on the pitch is often compared to his availability as he continues his struggles with injuries. Billiat has missed a total of 57 matches since joining the club at the beginning of the 2019/2020 campaign due to various injuries. The 145 days he spent on the rehab tables for the better part of the last season did not augur well for his final six months at the Glamour Boys.

However, even with their recent activity in the transfer market, Chiefs have not been able to lure a man with Billiat’s pedigree and final third specialisation, which would justify their intent to retain his services. The six new arrivals at the club bring about the attacking exploits of Mduduzi Mdantsane, Pule Mmodi, and Ranga Chivaviro, excellent coups except none of them are former Footballer of the Season award recipients like the Harare-born veteran. It might be worth noting that Billiat, alongside Keagan Dolly, was Chiefs’ brightest spark in the 2021/2022 campaign where he racked up seven goals and eight assists in 27 outings which now forms part of his 53 goal involvements since arriving at the club.

While letting go of an injury-prone Billiat might sound logical for a Chiefs outfit rebuilding under new head coach Molefu Ntseki, immediate demands for success from the club’s supporters will need a cool, calm and collected head like that of three-time league winner Billiat. @ScribeSmiso