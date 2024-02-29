Being a Kaizer Chiefs fan has become truly stressful nowadays, and one wonders how much longer they can tolerate being objects of national ridicule. For the past few weeks, television cameras honed in on fans crying at matches. Not only were Chiefs losing games, their overall performances left a bitter taste in the mouth.

On Sunday, at the famous Soccer City stadium, many Chiefs fans were left in tears because Amakhosi was knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by a lower-tier side, Milford FC. Once more, the Nedbank Cup humiliation was a bitter pill to swallow for the long-suffering Chiefs fans. After the match, many Amakhosi supporters swore on a radio show that they will no longer support the team.

At least this time the fans did not go on the rampage, as was the case in previous seasons where they wreaked havoc after their team suffered a defeat. Chiefs were fined a few times because their fans’ behaviour brought the PSL into disrepute, but the fines were more often than not a mere slap on the wrist ... the punishment did not fit the crime.

The paramount problem at the Glamour Boys is not a state secret. It is well-known that Kaizer Motaung, the chairman and founder of Kaizer Chiefs FC, had decided that his family members will occupy the club’s primary positions.

One son, Bobby Motaung, is the club’s football manager. Another son, Kaizer jr, is the club’s sporting director. These two fellows make the key decisions for the Amakhosi, even though in many cases, the decisions should be made by the head coach. Since 2018, the club has had some capable coaches such as Ernst Middendorp (December 2018-September 2020), Stuart Baxter (June 2021-April 2022) and Gavin Hunt (September 2020-May 2021), but their stays at the famous Naturena-based outfit have failed to produce a single trophy during that time.

Yet these coaches have won trophies at other clubs with far less resources. What we do know is that these coaches revealed that players were hired and fired without their input. At one stage, Hunt said he did not know what certain players were doing at the club. The next thing Kaizer sr must do is to call a family meeting and let his sons know that the crisis cannot continue.

There has to be limit to what they can do, and they should not venture beyond their capabilities.

The appointment of a permanent head coach – Cavin Johnson is the interim mentor at the moment – is paramount, and his sons cannot be part of that process. Chiefs must do what the South African Football Association (Safa) did and let experts and past players make a call. That would be the first vital step in rescuing the once-mighty club, who today still have far and away the biggest fan base in Mzansi.