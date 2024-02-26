Kaizer Chiefs’ Cavin Johnson after Milford defeat: The fat lady sung for the opposition

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has bemoaned a lack of clinical finishing which saw his team crash out of the Nedbank Cup to minnows Milford FC on Sunday.
In front of their home crowd at the massive FNB Stadium, Chiefs could not find a goal during regulation time and then extra time.
It meant the sides went to penalties, and the National First Division (NFD) outfit emerged 5-4 winners.
In fact, Chiefs completely dominated their foes in terms of possession and shots at goal but still could not find a breakthrough.
🎙️ Cavin Johnson:— Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) February 25, 2024
“The fat lady sang for the opposition.”#NedbankCup | @iDiskiTimes pic.twitter.com/B92blKlEBO
‘They sat back from the first whistle’
“Not a good day at the office for Kaizer Chiefs. I thought we had 89% possession of the game. We played against a team that sat back the whole game from the first whistle,” said Johnson afterwards.
Chiefs were even awarded a penalty in extra time, but Ranga Chivaviro saw his shot saved by Milford keeper Siphamandla Hleza.
“There were four clear chances besides the other 15 that could have gone in. We also went on and missed a penalty. When we think about the game and in the first 15 minutes I think we should have scored.”
“Then when we started the extra time we had a good chance and we didn’t score that. There were so many moments where we don’t score the goal and don’t dominate the opponent correctly.
“We try and play until the fat lady sings, and today she sang for the opposition.”
Johnson also referenced the fact that Chiefs had won this cup competition 13 times, and to lose at this stage to a less-fancied opponent was particularly painful.
“Unlucky for Kaizer Chiefs, it’s not a good pill to swallow now because we wanted to maintain our good record in this cup.
“We just have to dust ourselves off now and play for the league, and play as hard as we can. If I invited you into our changeroom now, you would see a lot of sad boys.”
🎙️ Cavin Johnson:— Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) February 25, 2024
“The fat lady sang for the opposition.”#NedbankCup | @iDiskiTimes pic.twitter.com/B92blKlEBO