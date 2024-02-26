Kaizer Chiefs’ Cavin Johnson after Milford defeat: The fat lady sung for the opposition

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has bemoaned a lack of clinical finishing which saw his team crash out of the Nedbank Cup to minnows Milford FC on Sunday. In front of their home crowd at the massive FNB Stadium, Chiefs could not find a goal during regulation time and then extra time.

It meant the sides went to penalties, and the National First Division (NFD) outfit emerged 5-4 winners. In fact, Chiefs completely dominated their foes in terms of possession and shots at goal but still could not find a breakthrough.

“There were four clear chances besides the other 15 that could have gone in. We also went on and missed a penalty. When we think about the game and in the first 15 minutes I think we should have scored.” “Then when we started the extra time we had a good chance and we didn’t score that. There were so many moments where we don’t score the goal and don’t dominate the opponent correctly. “We try and play until the fat lady sings, and today she sang for the opposition.”