In his heyday, the supremely gifted footballer Kaizer Motaung earned the monicker 'Chincha Guluva' because of his ability to leave his markers in his slipstream, as they couldn't live with his swift changes of direction when he set off on an attacking foray. The time is now long overdue for the Kaizer Chiefs supremo Motaung to apply that monicker to the day-to-day running of his club otherwise the wave of hooliganism that reared his head for the umpteenth time on Saturday will continue in the future.

The hooliganism has been orchestrated by frustrated supporters of Chiefs who are now nine seasons without a trophy. The Chiefs coaches bear the brunt of the frustration. On Saturday the incumbent Molefi Ntseki was for the third time escorted off the field by private security and SA police personnel. Before Ntseki's tenure, Arthur Zwane suffered the same fate last May. The common line running through this wave of hooliganism is failing coaches who failed to produce results. They were appointed by the Chiefs' administration.

While Chiefs have replaced these coaches over time, they have done nothing to replace their administrators who are responsible for these appointments. The problem is that these administrators cannot be fired because they are members of Motaung's family. Many years ago, Chiefs' football manager, Bobby Motaung, son of Kaizer Motaung, was severely criticised by supporters after numerous defeats. At the time, Bobby Motaung, responded in a media interview: “I didn’t apply with a CV for the job, so that must be clear to those that have a dream that Bobby Motaung must step down. “As for those who dream that Bobby Motaung must step down, that Bobby Motaung must go, it is a dream! Bobby Motaung goes nowhere. I’m not elected here. I was not appointed by ANC or IFP."

The other key position in the club, the sporting director's post, is occupied by another Motaung son, Kaizer Motaung Junior. He has never said it but very likely he too didn’t apply with a CV for the job. Before his appointment, he had no experience as a sporting director. What has transpired here is that chairman Motaung has ignored the inherent requirements of the posts which would determine the success of the club. He has shown a bias for family members in much the same way as people in power make selections based on colour, gender, and religion. Ntseki was shown the door on Monday. However, the same administrators who appointed the deeply despised coaches Ntseki and Zwane will decide on the incoming coach. Ultimately, they should be blamed for the failed appointments.

One website on Monday ran a headline: 'Kaizer Chiefs don’t want to end trophy drought!' In persisting with these administrators, the club is showing no regard for their long-suffering supporters, who are passionate enough to risk limb and life by going on the rampage at stadiums. Many of the hooligans are wearing Chiefs jerseys which shows they still proudly support the club despite its lack of success. These administrators were also at fault on another score when the club had coaches with excellent records. Coaches like Stuart Baxter, Gavin Hunt and Ernst Middendorp have all spoken about "interference" during their tenure as coaches.