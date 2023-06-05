Cape Town - There is a distinct possibility that Africa’s most highly decorated coach Pitso Mosimane will soon join the jobless ranks. This possibility has dawned on hundreds of Kaizer Chiefs fans, who judging by their copious social media posts, are licking their lips in anticipation that Mosimane can be recruited to coach their underwhelming Premiership club.

Given Mosimane’s standing as a world-class coach, he could be a great acquisition and Amakhosi will no longer be cannon fodder for fellow top-flight teams. Since his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Mosimane’s star has been on the rise. At Al Ahly he won the Caf Champions League twice, Caf Super Cup twice, and Egyptian Cup. These are all phenomenal achievements.

Despite this glorious trail of championship success, Mosimane’s achievements were never truly appreciated in Egypt, and for long spells, he remained under fierce scrutiny from former players, coaches and the local media. As a result, Mosimane decided to move on. After a few months of inactivity, Mosimane moved on from Egypt to neighbouring Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli. He was appointed there in September 2022. His mandate was to ensure that the club were promoted to the Saudi Pro League after they were relegated last season. He was also tasked with winning the league title.

At the time of his arrival, the team were seventh on the standings with eight points from five matches. By the end of May 2023, Mosimane achieved both targets. On that basis, he decided to activate a clause in his contract that gives him the option to stay at the club. This was contrary to what the club’s hierarchy were saying in the media.

By this time, speculation was rife that Mosimane was thinking about a job at Chiefs. There was also speculation that Chiefs’ hierarchy was thinking about Mosimane as a saviour to end the club’s eight-year trophy drought. The speculation gained greater momentum when the startling news broke that Mosimane has reportedly never been paid by his Saudi employers. Chiefs fans would have been convinced that Mosimane would surely leave that club and make his way to South Africa.

Mosimane has responded to media questions on the matter and said there was never a discussion about a Chiefs connection. What SA fans must realise is that Mosimane is a highly paid coach and local clubs, other than perhaps Sundowns, cannot afford his salary which is about what PSL clubs receive as a monthly grant.

Mosimane nowadays accepts appointments on condition that he can appoint his technical staff. In Saudi Arabia, Mosimane’s backroom staff included fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga, and performance analysts Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids. Chiefs certainly cannot afford a coach and a prized backroom staff which has worked with some of the best players in Africa. Mosimane and his backroom staff may also render some Chiefs administrators redundant and since many are members of the chairperson’s family, it is not a structure the club will entertain.