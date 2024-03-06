Disappointment for Orlando Pirates before Soweto derby, Chippa and Sekhukhune win

Orlando Pirates could only manage a 1-1 draw against bottom side Cape Town Spurs in their DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night. With the Soweto derby up next the Ezimnyama Ngenkani, a win against the league’s worst team would have been a good result, but it was not meant to be for Jose Riveiro’s men.

Just like Wandile Duba had done for Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday night, Pirates’ own teen sensation, Relebogile Mofokeng opened the scoring for the Buccaneers. And, unlike Chiefs, who were on the back foot for much of their game, Pirates were on top of Ernst Middendorp’s strugglers as they searched for a second to kill off the game. The Urban Warriors remained resolute at the back, and were able to keep wave after wave of the Sea Robbers’ attacks at bay.

With 15 minutes remaining, Gabriel Michael delivered a sucker blow with an equaliser for the visitors, and they were able to hold out to earn a point at the end of the game. Pirates, who could have climbed up to second in the league with a win, remain fifth, while a point for Cape Town Spurs means they’ve picked up seven crucial points from their last three games.