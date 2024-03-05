Teen star Wandile Duba the hero as Kaizer Chiefs return to winning ways in time for Soweto derby

Teenager Wandile Duba scored the only goal of the game as Kaizer Chiefs returned to winning ways just in time for the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates this weekend. The mighty Amakhosi were under pressure after two previous results failed to go their way.

The young Duba put his hand up for a starting place in the derby with a beautiful strike from the edge of the 18-yard area to put his team ahead with just 11 minutes played. The performance in Tuesday’s win over Abafana Bes’thende wasn’t a pretty one, but the team got what they wanted, which was to pick up maximum points to reignite their challenge for a second-place, and a place in the CAF Champions League. Mabuthi Khenyeza would have been unhappy with the result as his team did enough to at least earn a point. The men from Lamontville had the lion’s share of the possession, and created more chances, but were unable to beat Bruce Bvuma in the Chiefs goal.

The result shaw Chiefs draw level on 29 points with rivals Orlando Pirates ahead of the derby. Elsewhere, a 33rd minute Devin Titus strike saw Stellenbosch FC claim all three points in the iKapa derby against Cape Town City. As a result, Stellies surged up to second in the league, with the Citizens dropping down to third in a congested race for second.