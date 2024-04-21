Does South African football have the money to bring VAR to the PSL?

With the spotlight being shone on poor officiating in South African football in recent weeks, the call for the country to start implementing video assistant referee (VAR) technology has been growing louder. Just last week, AmaZulu head coach Pablo Franco and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Rhulani Mokwena complained about the standard of refereeing.

“It’s unfortunate that this amazing game between these two teams was decided the way it was,” an incensed Franco said after Orlando Pirates were awarded a dubious goal during their Nedbank Cup clash. And just a few days later, Mokwena was left fuming after his team were held 2-2 by Moroka Swallows. “Both goals are offside. The first goal is offside and the second goal is offside. I don’t need an explanation, I study the laws of the game. I don’t have my licenses for fun,” Mokwena said in comments after the game.

Both incidences left many across the country calling for the immediate implementation of VAR in order to reduce the number of costly mistakes. So, where do we stand currently? South African referee’s boss Abdul Ebrahim says plans are afoot to bring VAR to the DStv Premiership as soon as 2024/25 — next season.

According to a Sunday Times report, Ebrahim said his committee were due to submit a report to the South African Football Association (SAFA) detailing the costs involved in the implementation of VAR “in a few weeks”. “It will cost around R1.2 million and R1.5 million to train 16 to 20 officials in 10 to 12 days of extensive training. These will include match officials and replay operators,” Ebrahim was quoted. They will take into consideration the costs involved in bringing over a CAF of FIFA official to oversee the training programme.

Unfortunately, those will not be the only costs involved. Morocco and Egypt are reportedly paying up to R23 million a season for the technology. “At the end of the day, if we look at implementation in South Africa, it starts with the training and certification of the referees. Also, we need the finances and the necessary support from our bosses,” Ebrahim said in a separate report in City Press.