WATCH: ‘Since when do we have VAR?’ Sundowns' Rhulani Mokwena slams referees in Swallows draw

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena slammed the officiating in their 2-2 draw against Moroka Swallows, insinuating that there was something sinister about the goals they conceded. The table-topping Sundowns were cruising to victory at 2-0 at the Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg after goals from Teboho Mokoena in the 39th minute and Marcelo Allende in the 51st minute.

But Augustine Mahlonoko got one back for Moroka Swallows shortly before the hour mark, before Gabadinho Mhango equalised in the 84th minute. Drama at Dobsonville Stadium as Mhango equalises for Swallows 👀![CDATA[]]>👇



What are your thoughts on this? 💭#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/hFiR1dw3fP — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 15, 2024 However, Mokwena says both goals should have been ruled out because of offside and tore into the officials, stopping short of accusing them of colluding against his team. The first goal looked tight, but there was some debate about the second goal, as the assistant referee did put up his flag, before the goal was given after consultation with referee Jelly Chavani.

“Both goals are offside. The first goal is offside and the second goal is offside. I don’t need an explanation, I study the laws of the game. I don’t have my licenses for fun,” a bullish Mokwena said at the post-match conference. “I know people who watch Sundowns games worldwide. What do you think is their perception of South African football after they see that? “I’m not as important as South African football, the game is going to live beyond me.

“Every week coaches are complaining about officials. (Ernst) Middendorp of Cape Town Spurs was complaining, and that is the people I feel sorry for. I feel sorry for the teams that are at the bottom. The clubs are fighting for their lives.”

Mokwena says it’s not the first time that Sundowns has been on the receiving end of a dubious decision, but felt it prudent to speak out on Monday night. “I haven’t spoken about the referees the entire season. This time I will speak because that was not a mistake,” the Sundowns coach said. “The assistant ref put his flag (out) for offside and then they consult. Who are you consulting? Do we have VAR in South Africa all of a sudden. It’s the third time this season (it has happened to us).

“My team made mistakes, for sure, we made mistakes, but those decisions were not mistakes, especially with consultation. “It’s wrong, wrong to the core and there is no excuse for it, I’m sorry.” Sundowns now have to regroup ahead of the CAF Champions League first leg semi-final against ES Tunis on Friday night in Tunisia.