Monday, August 1, 2022

DSTV Premiership season preview: Can AmaZulu find regular goals?

Gabadinho Mhango will be looking for goals at his new club AmaZulu. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Durban - AmaZulu will look to start the season well under the tutelage of Brandon Truter and hope they can a continue in a good vein this season.

Home Ground: Moses Mabhida Stadium/ Jonsson Kings Park

Key Signings: Augustine Kwem, George Maluleka, Ethan Brooks, Gabadinho Mhango, Ethan Brooks

With Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga having left the club this close season, AmaZulu’s biggest challenge ahead of the new season will be to find a new outlet for regular goals.

In Augustine Kwem and Gabadinho Mhango, Usuthu have two attackers who are capable of that. It remains to be seen if Brandon Truter can get the most out of the duo.

President Sandile Zungu has challenged Truter to gun for at least one major trophy on offer. While AmaZulu probably won’t challenge for the league, they can potentially go far in the Nedbank Cup and MTN 8 with a bit of luck and strong tactics on the day.

There have also been major changes to the AmaZulu squad. It may take time for the new players to get familiar with each other so it is also important for experienced campaigners such as Veli Mothwa and Makhehlene Makhaula to lead from the front.

Three Key Players: Veli Mothwa, Makhehlene Makhaula, Ethan Brooks

Last Season: 7th (8 wins, 17 draws, 5 losses)

Next Season Prediction: 6th

Related Topics:

AmaZuluPSLDStv PremiershipSoccerPremiership

Eshlin Vedan