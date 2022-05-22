Dylan Kerr confident as Swallows prepare for PSL playoffs

Johannesburg - Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr is aware that his side will face difficult competition in the upcoming Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion/relegation playoffs. The Dube Birds were consigned to the promotion/relegation playoffs after ending their season with a 2-2 draw with Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

They will now contest the playoffs against Cape Town All Stars and the University of Pretoria next month. “It will be a different story because when NFD teams play teams from the PSL, it is a boost for them. Now we have to make sure that we do the same performance that we did today and take our chances. It will be tough but we’ve got a great team spirit and we’ve got a great camaraderie to come to this stadium and play the way that we did. Credit to the players,” said Kerr. ALSO READ: TS Galaxy safe from the drop after 1-0 win over Chippa United

If history is anything to go by, Swallows will be the favourites to win the playoffs. The team that has finished in their position has won the last six editions of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Baroka FC have to now prepare for life in the GladAfrica Championship after finishing dead last which consigns them to automatic relegation. Bakgaga concluded their league campaign with a 1-0 loss to Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday. Baroka’s six-year stay in the top-flight has now come to an end.

“It was heartbreaking to see my players crying on the pitch. They did their best today, fighting through and through. It’s disappointing but part and parcel of football. They knew that they could change things today. The weather played a part in our difficulties, but we still should have got a result from this game. We put ourselves into this position and we are learning but we are learning the hard way,” said Baroka coach Vincent Kobola. One of the players that Baroka will now stand to lose is Evidence Makgopa. The attacker has become a part of the Bafana Bafana side under Hugo Broos as a result of some impressive displays in the top-flight. Should he wish to continue gaining Bafana Bafana selection, he will need to be playing top-flight football.