Bookmark article to read later
Friday, July 7, 2023

Edson Castillo says he turned down other offers before joining ‘big club’ Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Edson Castillo says he believes that he’s made the right decision by joining the club after turning down other offers

Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Edson Castillo says he believes that he’s made the right decision by joining the club after turning down other offers. Photo: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter

Published 3h ago

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Edson Castillo says he believes that he’s made the right decision by joining the club after turning down other offers.

Chiefs announced a sextet of new signings this week, including the Venezuelan-born attacking midfielder who joined the club on a two-year deal plus a one-year option.

But at the time of unveiling their newbies, which included Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Given Msimango, Ranga Chivaviro, Pule Mmmodi and Mduduzi Mdantsane, Castillo was yet to report for pre-season.

On Friday afternoon, though, the South American landed in the country before meeting with Amakhosi’s el supremo Kaizer Motaung at the club’s plush headquarters, the Taung Village.

The pair were snapped by the club’s media department exchanging a firm handshake, while Chiefs also confirmed that he’ll don the No 17 jersey which was won by Cole Alexander last season.

Speaking for the first time since his arrival, Castillo said he had no doubts about joining the Glamour Boys having turned down offers prior to signing for the club.

“I am very happy about the opportunity and very excited about coming to such a big club,” said Castillo in a statement written on the club’s social media platforms.

“I had opportunities to go to other clubs but when I heard about the interest from such a big club, I had no doubts about coming here.”

And while Castillo says “seeing this welcome, I am very happy and believe I have made the right decision”, he’ll have to prove that on the field after his two countrymen failed at the club.

Jose Torrealba was the first Venezuelan-born footballer to play for the club after his move from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2008. But he failed to live up to expectations in a three-season spell due to injuries.

Torrealba was followed by Gustavo Paez to Chiefs in 2017 and the latter’s spell was even more disastrous as he scored only seven goals in 45 matches in all competitions.

@Mihlalibaleka

IOL Sport

PSLDStv PremiershipKaizer ChiefsSoccer

