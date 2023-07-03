Venezuelan Edson Garcia and Mduduzi Mdantsane among six new signings at Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs have moved swiftly in bolstering their squad for next season, announcing on Monday afternoon that six new faces have put pen to paper on respective deals. After being their worst nightmare in defence, Chiefs confirmed in January that they’ve secured the services of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United on a pre-contract basis.

Player Announcements



Chiefs have also signed Venezuelan international Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia, for two years with an option for a further one year. The South American who plays in the middle of the park joins from Monagas SC. He is expected to arrive in South Africa… pic.twitter.com/QnM1LRyh59 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 3, 2023 The stocky Botswanan international was indeed confirmed by Chiefs as one of the new signings on Monday on a four-year deal, while he’ll don the No 24 jersey. Ditlhokwe will not be the only new face in Chiefs’ defensive structure as he’ll be joined by former TS Galaxy captain Given Msimango who’s also penned a four-year while he’ll wear jersey No 25.

Former Cape Town City midfield Mduduzi Mdantsane has also returned to his childhood club following various stints across the league including at Baroka where he captained the side. The 28-year old Mdantsane has signed a three-year deal and will don the No 3 jersey as he’ll beef up the engine room under new coach Molefi Ntseki. Chiefs’ supporters will also be proud of the club after it heeded to their call for the signature of Pule Mmodi who arrives from Golden Arrows on a three-year deal and will don jersey No 13.

Having struggled with goals last season up front, Chiefs have also snatched up Ranga Chivaviro from the relegated Marumo Gallants where he scored 17 goals across all competitions last season. The stocky striker joins Amakhosi on a two-year contract with an option to extend for another year, while he’ll don the famous No 7 jersey - previously won by the club's sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior as well. Amid all the new faces that arrived at Chiefs, the most notable one is Edson Garcia who’ll be playing in the local top-flight for the very first time as he was previously playing for Monagas in his native Venezuela.

Garcia becomes the third Venezuelan player to join Amakhosi behind strikers Gustavo Paez and Jose Torrealba who joined the club from Mamelodi Sundowns back in 2008, spending a three-year stint. And while his jersey No is yet to be confirmed by Chiefs, Garcia has put to pen a two-year deal with an option to extend for one more. He will land in the country sometime this week. @Mihlalibaleka