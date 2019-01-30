DURBAN – AmaZulu will replace departing striker Emiliano Tade with Talent Chawapiwa of Baroka FC. Usuthu’s media officer, Brilliant Mkhathini, confirmed the departure of Tade, who has joined Mamelodi Sundowns, on Wednesday evening.

“Yes, it is true that he has joined Sundowns. We wish him all the best of luck. I know some people won’t be happy to see a player like Tade leaving AmaZulu, but we will have a plan and we will go and unearth another talent.

“Bongi Ntuli has joined on a permanent deal. Regarding Chawapiwa, I can’t confirm at this stage,” Mkhathini said.

Tade joined Usuthu at the start of the season on a three-year contract.

Baroka FC chairman Khurushi Mphahlele confirmed that they have sold Chawapiwa.

“Yes, he is going to AmaZulu. It is a done deal. We have agreed. We sold him. We already have his replacement,” Mphahlele explained.

Chawapiwa has been one of the shinning stars for Baroka over the past two seasons.

He helped Bakgaga clinch the Telkom Knockout in December against Orlando Pirates.

Mabhudi Khenyeza is also set to join AmaZulu as a second assistant coach. He will meet with the club’s General Manager, Lunga Sokhela, on Thursday.





IOL Sport

