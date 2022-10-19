Emotional Gavin Hunt dedicates SuperSport United’s win to late ‘right-hand man’ Thomas Madigage

SuperSport continued their rich vein of form, as they claimed their fourth victory on the trot and climbed to the top of the Premiership standings for the first time since September last year.

For the club's coach, Gavin Hunt, it was an emotional day as he remembered one of the most influential individuals in his coaching career, the late Thomas “Tommy” Madigage.

Prior to kick off, Hunt shared a touching message on his social media account dedicated to the former SuperSport assistant coach.

"Today, we will be playing in honour of you my friend. The loyalty you showed towards me was unmatched. I miss you so much Tommy, my right-hand man. Would never be where I was if it wasn’t for you. Think of you often since I’ve been back at SuperSport," Hunt said.