Emotional Gavin Hunt dedicates SuperSport United’s win to late ‘right-hand man’ Thomas Madigage

Durban - SuperSport United sealed a 2-0 victory away over Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday.
SuperSport continued their rich vein of form, as they claimed their fourth victory on the trot and climbed to the top of the Premiership standings for the first time since September last year.
For the club's coach, Gavin Hunt, it was an emotional day as he remembered one of the most influential individuals in his coaching career, the late Thomas “Tommy” Madigage.
Prior to kick off, Hunt shared a touching message on his social media account dedicated to the former SuperSport assistant coach.
"Today, we will be playing in honour of you my friend. The loyalty you showed towards me was unmatched. I miss you so much Tommy, my right-hand man. Would never be where I was if it wasn’t for you. Think of you often since I’ve been back at SuperSport," Hunt said.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro sings praises of Kermit Erasmus and Monnapule Saleng
Pirates back to winning ways, SuperSport top Premiership log
Stellenbosch out to deny visiting SuperSport from gaining Premiership top spot
Furious Zwane says Chiefs players thought Chippa would be ‘easy game’
Pirates and AmaZulu share the points, while Golden Arrows and Stellenbosch also draw
Today’s 3 points were for you Tommy! 🕊️💙— Gavin Hunt (@gavinhunt12) October 18, 2022
The 58-year-old Hunt accomplished some of his biggest accolades in the domestic game alongside Madigage.
The pair won what was at the time an unprecedented hat-trick of league titles between 2007-2010 in the camp of SuperSport, making Matsatsantsa's return to the summit on Tuesday, a fitting tribute to the memory of the great former player and mentor.
Madigage's memory and reputation is held in high esteem in South African football, as a number of coaches and former players continue to laud the former Bafana Bafana assistant coach for his one of a kind man-management skills and humility.
@SmisoScribe