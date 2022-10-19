Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Emotional Gavin Hunt dedicates SuperSport United’s win to late ‘right-hand man’ Thomas Madigage

Gavin Hunt accomplished some of his biggest accolades in the domestic game alongside Thomas Madigage. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky BackpagePix

Gavin Hunt accomplished some of his biggest accolades in the domestic game alongside Thomas Madigage. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky BackpagePix

Published 46m ago

Share

Durban - SuperSport United sealed a 2-0 victory away over Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday.

SuperSport continued their rich vein of form, as they claimed their fourth victory on the trot and climbed to the top of the Premiership standings for the first time since September last year.

Story continues below Advertisement

For the club's coach, Gavin Hunt, it was an emotional day as he remembered one of the most influential individuals in his coaching career, the late Thomas “Tommy” Madigage.

Prior to kick off, Hunt shared a touching message on his social media account dedicated to the former SuperSport assistant coach.

"Today, we will be playing in honour of you my friend. The loyalty you showed towards me was unmatched. I miss you so much Tommy, my right-hand man. Would never be where I was if it wasn’t for you. Think of you often since I’ve been back at SuperSport," Hunt said.

More on this

The 58-year-old Hunt accomplished some of his biggest accolades in the domestic game alongside Madigage.

The pair won what was at the time an unprecedented hat-trick of league titles between 2007-2010 in the camp of SuperSport, making Matsatsantsa's return to the summit on Tuesday, a fitting tribute to the memory of the great former player and mentor.

Madigage's memory and reputation is held in high esteem in South African football, as a number of coaches and former players continue to laud the former Bafana Bafana assistant coach for his one of a kind man-management skills and humility.

Story continues below Advertisement

@SmisoScribe

Related Topics:

SuperSport UnitedStellenbosch FCDStv PremiershipPSLSoccer

Share