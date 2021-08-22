Eric Tinkler, Steve Barker look on the bright side as Cape teams draw their games

CAPE TOWN – Both Cape Town City and Stellenbosch FC failed to open their new Premiership season accounts with a victory over the weekend, but they will take plenty of confidence from their respective outings for vastly contrasting reasons. Stellenbosch returned from Soweto with a point after holding Orlando Pirates to a thrilling 2-2 draw, while City played out a dour goalless stalemate with SuperSport United at Athlone Stadium.

Steve Barker's Stellenbosch team had struggled to find the back of the net last season, particularly during the final 10 games when all they managed was a single penalty, but all that changed with the first two minutes of the new season when new striker Waseem Isaacs struck home a pile driver from outside the box. Fellow new signing Judas Judas Moseamedi, who replaced Isaacs in the 51st minute, then followed up the opening goal with a brilliant glancing header of his own in the second half.

“We identified that [killing off games] as a real area where we were lacking last season. And we wanted to improve in that area. So to have brought both [Isaacs and Moseamedi] in and both to be on the scoresheet is fantastic for us,” Barker said post-match. “They’re two big strikers — they will have to share the load among each other. And there might be some days where they’ll both be in the park and hopefully can cause teams problems by their aerial threat and physicality. “And hopefully it gives others the freedom to play off them. Well pleased with both of them.”

City, meanwhile, were the polar opposite last season as they were hell-bent on playing a free-flowing game that resulted in plenty of goals under former coach Jan Olde Riekerink, but could not find a way to stop the opposition from scoring as many at the other end. New coach Eric Tinkler has since made reinforcements with the addition of highly-rated Congolese central defender Nathan Fasika and Angolan No 1 Hugo Marques in goal, while also focusing on improving City's defensive structure by moving Abubaker Mobara to a new holding midfielder role to shield the back four.

"If I have to take any positives from the game, I will take the fact that we kept a clean sheet," Tinkler said. "We had to fight aerially because of the long balls SuperSport were playing to Mabuza and Grobler, but we were well organised, well structured defensively." Both teams have precious little time to rest up before their next matches with Stellies hosting TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday, while City travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face league newcomers Royal AM.