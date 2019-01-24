Free State Stars are in the relegation zone and are desperate in need of a striker who will bang in goals consistently, and Michelle Katsvairo might be that man. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Free State Stars are busy assessing former Kaizer Chiefs marksman Michell Katsvairo. IOL Sport have been reliably informed by a close source that Katsvairo is at Free State Stars, where he will begin his trial.

“Katsvairo landed in Free State today. He will begin training with the team tomorrow. He is a free agent. He was previously with Caps United in Zimbabwe,” the source stated.

Stars are in the relegation zone and are desperate in need of a striker who will bang in goals consistently.

Ea Lla Koto general manager Rantsi Mokoena confirmed that they will be assessing Katsvairo.

“Yes, it is true. He is with us. We will assess him for a few days and then make a decision. We need a striker that will get us goals, if you look at the number of chances that we are creating.

“There’s another striker from Uganda who is with us. It’s just that I’ve forgotten his name,” Mokoena told IOL Sport on Thursday evening.

Katsvairo will be looking to revive his career if he does earn a deal with Stars. He failed to make the grade during his stint with the Amakhosi.





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook