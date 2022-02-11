Ex Sundowns defender Nascimento joins Royal AM

Cape Town - Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender, Ricardo Nascimento has made a move to KwaZulu-Natal side Royal AM, it was confirmed on Thursday. The 35-year-old Brazilian joins Mamkhize’s boys (as Royal AM are known) after Sundowns abruptly terminated his contract to make way for Erwin Saavedra, who will now take up the fifth foreign player spot in their squad.

Nascimento has been a consistent figure in the dominant Downs side over the last five-and-a-half years. Although troubled by persistent injuries during his career, he still managed to make a telling contribution in accumulating a total of eight trophies during his time at Chloorkop.

According to Downs co-coach Rhulani Mokwena, the Brazilian international turned down a new role within the Sundowns camp as he still harboured hopes of playing the game he loves most. “He will always remain a part of our family. He knows the club has extended plans for him to stay and to continue in a different capacity,” Mokwena said.

Nascimento certainly brings about an upgraded level of defending, tactical understanding and technical ability. His aerial prowess and unmatched composure on the ball will provide coach John Maduka's with a great degree of comfort going into the second round of league matches.