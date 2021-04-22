Fans are the lifeblood of football clubs, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt

CAPE TOWN - The global condemnation of the proposed European Super League has shown the importance of spectators for football clubs, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt.

The dramatic collapse of the multibillion-dollar league involved 12 clubs from England, Spain and Italy came less than 48 hours after it was first launched, primarily due to the pressure placed on particularly the English clubs from their respective fan bases.

AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid joined the six Premier League clubs in withdrawing.

Hunt, who is currently in his first season in charge of the club with one of the biggest fan base on the African continent, believes football’s foundation is built on the support of the spectators.

He feels that Chiefs, in particular, are enduring a tough season and have been hit particularly hard by the lack of fans inside the stadium.

“As we have seen around the world this week, supporters are everything for football clubs. It is important that we have to understand that we need to do better for the supporters,” Hunt said.

“I do think a club like Kaizer Chiefs ... it does help if there are supporters because that is the cornerstone of the football club down the years.

“There is no doubt that it’s taking a huge chunk out, as other clubs maybe don’t usually get much support, but a club like Chiefs need the support. I am sure they would not be happy around about now, but they would surely see more at a live game.”

The Amakhosi suffered their latest reversal with a 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City at home on Wednesday evening.

It was a game of contrasting halves, with City dominating the first period before Chiefs tried to play catch up by halving the deficit midway through the second stanza.

“It’s hugely frustrating (the first half performance). We were still half asleep by the looks of things. I need to get that right. We need to be better at the start of games,” Hunt said.

“We were slow to close the spaces down, and they got into half spaces and when we got the ball, we turned it over. They were certainly better in the first half.”

@ZaahierAdams