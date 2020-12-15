Fans ask PSL for compassion after death of Motjeka Madisha

CAPE TOWN - Twitter has been abuzz after the PSL reportedly rejected a request from Mamelodi Sundowns to postpone their league match against TS Galaxy on Tuesday night after the death of Masandawana player Motjeka Madisha. The Sundowns defender passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning following a car accident. Madisha’s death at the age of 25 left many shocked, coming just a few weeks after Anele Ngcongca was also killed in a car accident. Football fans made their views clear on social media, saying in no uncertain terms that Sundowns should have their game postponed. ALSO READ: Twitter reacts to the passing of Sundowns and Bafana defender Motjeka Madisha

Supporters started #PostponeSundownsMatch trend, sharing their views on why the game shouldn’t go ahead.

Some fans made comparisons to past player deaths and what was done in those circumstances.

@OfficialPSL can you for once in your lifetime take decisions as an African who sympathise with people who are in pain.



Please #PostponeSundownsMatch and practice Ubuntu pic.twitter.com/Kx3YhEjrbl — SekhukhuneSekhukhune (@Sekhukhune_kk) December 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Sundowns released a statement, saying the family of Madisha met with pathologists on Monday to establish if the person who passed away in the car crash was indeed their son.

The statement went on to say that all processes need to be followed by the necessary authorities with the relevant expertise to confirm the identity of the driver.

