Five players expected to leave Orlando Pirates

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates undoubtedly made huge strides this season, placing themselves as the second-best club in South Africa. The Sea Robbers further cemented their legacy as Cup merchants after adding both the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup to their cabinet, a successful season for the club by any imagination.

Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro has not hidden his desire to catch up with the lofty standards of Mamelodi Sundowns and for that to happen he will need to form a well-drilled team with depth in quality. The opening of the transfer window will signal an opportunity to move players on for Riveiro by shipping out “dead wood” to make room for marquee signings, who will aid his team’s competitiveness in the Caf Champions League.

IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi looks at five players expected to leave Pirates in the transfer window: Fortune Makaringe

Makaringe, with undoubted talent, appears to have not won the trust of Riveiro as he was reduced to a squad player. The 30-year-old utility player made 19 appearances this season but only amassed 705 minutes, often coming off the bench. At this stage in his career, Makaringe might well seek a move elsewhere.

Souaibou Marou Arguably the “flop of the season”, the Cameroon international striker came in highly rated after being part of the Indomitable Lions World Cup squad, but flattered to deceive. The 22-year-old made the match-day squad nine times this season and made five substitute appearances, managing just 46 minutes throughout the campaign.

Pirates assistant coach Mandl Ncikazi has pointed to adaptation as the striker’s main issue, but perhaps a departure from a Buccaneers team stacked in attack might be Marou’s best move. Siyabonga Mpontshane The veteran goalkeeper has served Pirates with distinction over the years but at 37-years-old, both Mpontshane and Pirates might seek to part ways.

Mpontshane has been the club’s third-choice keeper this season, but with Melusi Buthelezi to join the club, one between he and Ofori might need to make way and it is highly unlikely to be the Ghanaian international. Collins Makgaka Mangaka is a name very few Pirates supporters have heard about, and rightly so, considering he hasn't played more than 42 minutes this campaign.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has lurked on the fringes since 2016 and failed in cementing a regular starting berth under any coach. In his prime, one would expect a man of Makgaka’s quality to seek regular game time elsewhere in the Premiership. Thabang Monare

Almost as a repeat of this time last year, Monare and Pirates are weighing up their options in discussing whether to renew his contract which is set to expire at the end of the month. The 33-year-old midfielder has been a key member of Riveiro’s midfield this past season but with age not on his side, the club might be reluctant to put pen to paper on a new deal and rather search for a younger player.