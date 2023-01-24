Five signings who could make a difference for their Premiership clubs

Johannesburg - There have been plenty of signings in the PSL transfer market this month. Here, we look at five signings who could make a difference for their clubs in the second half of the season. Andre de Jong (Stellenbosch)

Story continues below Advertisement

The New Zealand international showed potential during his first stint in South Africa with AmaZulu, but ultimately failed to find the back of the net for the club. He proved that he can score during his time with Royal AM. Stellenbosch FC have been poor this season and have struggled in front of goal without Ashley Du Preez who left the club to join Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last term. If De Jong can find the back of the net, he can help Stellies make the most out of what has been a frustrating season for them.

Jose Ali Meza (Maritzburg)

Story continues below Advertisement

Another team that has once again found themselves in the relegation trouble is perennial strugglers Maritzburg United. They have since roped back Jose Ali Meza for a second spell. While not the most prolific in front of goal, Meza brings in intelligence and South American flair. There is a good reason why Mamelodi Sundowns saw value in him. The 31-year-old has the potential to help the Team of Choice avoid the drop. Kamohelo Mokotjo (Sekhukhune)

Story continues below Advertisement

They were playing poorly for much of the first half of the season, but Sekhukhune United have improved significantly under the guidance of former AmaZulu and Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter. Once touted as the future of South African soccer, Mokotjo has not achieved his potential but will bring in quality to Sekhukhune, having spent the bulk of his career in Europe, where he proved to be moderately successful. At 31-years-old, Mokotjo can still deliver match-winning performances for Babina Noko.

ALSO READ: Premiership draw kings TS Galaxy dream of another upset win over Sundowns Souaibou Marou (Pirates) One of Orlando Pirates’ weak points this season has been a lack of a regular source of goals. Kermit Erasmus is past his prime and has not found the back of the net regularly.

A fully capped Cameroon international and at just 22-years-old, Marou has the potential to win matches and be a regular scorer for Pirates. Big things will be expected from the former Coton Sport player who has delivered strong performances in the Caf Champions League. Kaizer Chiefs fans left fuming after third straight loss Zukile Kewuti (SuperSport)

After a few years of inconsistency, SuperSport United will be hoping for nothing less than continental football next season. One player who coach Gavin Hunt brought in to strengthen his team’s push for continental competition is Kewuti. At 27-years-old, he is at the peak of his powers and will be expected to dictate things and to pull the strings from central midfield. @eshlinv