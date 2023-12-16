Five takeaways from Carling Knockout final between Stellenbosch FC and TS Galaxy

Stellenbosch were third time lucky in the Carling Knockout Cup after beating TS Galaxy 5-4 on penalties at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. This was Stellies’ first final after back-to-back losses in the last semi-finals, and they made it count. Here are the five moments from the game:

Sweet grapes for Barker Steve Barker finally ended his heart-ache in cup finals, winning his first final in 14 years after losing to Moroka Swallows in the Nedbank Cup. This victory was even sweeter for Barker that he won it with a relatively youthful team, having lost key senior players during the transfer window. And for someone who’s both a coach and father figure to his players, Barker also dedicated this win to Oshwin Andries who died earlier this year.

Stellies’ trio impress Jayden Adams, Iqraam Rayners and Fawaaz Basadien’s are on course to represent Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations after impressingon Saturday. The Stellies’ trio started and put on a good show that must have impressed the Bafana coach Hugo Broos who named them in the preliminary squad. Basadien finished the game with a red card late in the game but he was impressive at left back, while Rayners forced a save out of Fiacre Ntwari.

A Serbian loss Sead Ramovic failed to make history with Galaxy and become the first coach to win a trophy for the club since their promotion three seasons ago. Ramovic has shown ample belief in this Galaxy team that he believes he could win trophies with them, including the title. But the wait continues. Ramovic wasn’t the only Serbian that was heart-broken, with striker Samir Nurkovic yet to win his first trophy in the country since arriving in 2019.

A decent turnout With both Stellenbosch and Galaxy not boasting high numbers in terms of followers, the two sides can be proud of the turnout yesterday in Durban. The lower stand was filled to a decent capacity, with the supporters of the two teams separated by the tunnel, while the upper stand was empty. By halftime, there were still spectators that were making their way into the venue, with some likely attracted by the cacophony that came out.

A worn out pitch With Moses Mabhida fast becoming the national stadium, its management has to do a better job at maintaining their pitch and easing their schedule. The venue held a host of events in recent weeks, including a double header in the quarter-final of this competition and Bebe Winans’ concert.