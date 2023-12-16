Stellenbosch secure first-ever trophy after beating TS Galaxy on penalties in Carling Knockout Cup Final

Stellenbosch FC beat TS Galaxy 5-4 on penalties to win the Carling Knockout Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. Stellies fought back from a goal down to see the encounter finish 1-1 after extra time before Darrel Matsheke slotted the winning penalty to hand the Cape Winelands-based side their first-ever major cup title.

The Rockets were denied a second trophy in four years as they crumbled under penalty pressure and lost out to Stellies. TS Galaxy’s Lehlohonolo Mojela continued where he left off in the semi-finals as he fired the opening goal of the match in the two minutes before the half-time break. The 27-year-old forward made two goals in two games as he pounced on a badly cleared corner-kick and showed his striker’s instinct to emphatically find the top corner of Sage Stephen’s goal.

In a game of few chances, it made sense that Stellies’ equaliser came through a set-piece as Ismael Toure levelled matters in the 73rd minute. A match built up with a great degree of confidentiality and pre-match gamesmanship saw Stellenbosch and Galaxy clash with huge expectations in Durban. The Rockets’ head coach Sead Ramovic opted for continuity as he fielded the same starting 11 that got the job done against AmaZulu in the semi-final.

The explosive qualities of attackers Mojela and Sphiwe Mahlangu were complimented by the creative juices of ‘number 10’ Higor Vidal in behind while goalkeeper Ficre Ntwari kept his place in between the sticks. For Stellies, the return of Ivorian defender Toure boosted the defensive line in front of Sage Stephens while Bafana Bafana men Iqraam Rayners and Jayden Adams led the forwards’ onslaught. Stellies created the first real chance of the opening half through a dangerous counter attack in the 19th minute.

Rayners held his head in his hands after failing to find the bottom corner after combining passes from the halfway line with Devin Titus as well as Fawaaz Basadien. Having conceded a goal minutes before half-time many expected Stellies to make the first change but it was Galaxy who piled on the pressure with the introduction of striker Samir Nurkovic in place of defender Marks Munyai. However realising his side’s lack of goal threat, Barker made three substitutes in the 63rd minute as he brought on midfielder Nhlanhla Mgaga, Antonio Van Wyk and Andre De Jong for Adams, Oura Anicet and Sihle Nduli.

The three changes almost reaped immediate rewards for Stellies as Rayners, as well as De Jong, were granted half chances in front of goal. The two teams could not be separated in regular time and therefore headed for extra time at 1-1.