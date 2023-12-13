Stellenbosch v TS Galaxy: How to win the Carling Knockout title

The Carling Knockout Cup title will be on the line at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Finalists Stellenbosch FC and TS Galaxy will be vying for the honours, and if they can master these guidelines, they have a good chance to bag the R6.85 million booty.

Capitalise on scoring opportunities Over the weekend, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic emphasised the need to be clinical when scoring opportunities arise. He has urged his team to do better in front of goal. Striker Lehlohonolo Mojela, who scored one and won another penalty in the semi-finals, is expected to carry his attacking armoury once again.

Get buy-in for the gameplan Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has outlined the value of a collective spirit in the team for a winning cause. Captain Deano van Rooyen and midfielders Jayden Adams and Sihle Nduli have been the mainstays of Barker’s side so far this season and they will be expected to ensure the coach’s plans are executed to perfection on the day.

Solid defensive line is essential for success A huge part of the defence and captain’s union, Pogiso Sanoka, has excelled in his primary role to safeguard the team’s goal and will be key when Bafana Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners comes to visit. Stellies have had injury setbacks in front of goalkeeper Sage Stephens but the experienced shot stopper has stood tall and guided the side to the final.

Stellenbosch have conceded just one goal in their three matches in the competition, a record they will look to keep intact to have any chance of claiming their first piece of silverware. Midfield dominance is a major advantage Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Darrel Matsheke has emerged as an unexpected trump card for Stellenbosch in recent weeks. His Man-of-The- Match showing in the Cape derby against Cape Town City demonstrated his ability to withstand pressure and play with expression.

There is no doubt Matsheke will need to be at his best when he meets the classy 33-year-old Mlungisi Mbunjana and Brazilian Higor Vidal in the most integral zone of any football match. BMT should take priority

Many of the players on show on Saturday will be taking part in their first major cup final in the top flight, which will test their nerves and big match temperament. While Galaxy have played and won a cup final as recently as 2019, many of those players have left the club but that hasn’t left them frail, with the likes of the injured Bernard Parker and 39-year-old Vuyo Mere expected to have important roles in the changeroom. Stellies have already proven their ability to ‘shut out the noise’ this season and Barker will not worry much about his boys who have also acquired international experience in recent weeks.