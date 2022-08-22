Durban - IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at five things we learnt from the Premiership this past weekend. Sundowns show signs of vulnerability

Defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns are exhibiting a certain aura of vulnerability unfamiliar to their all conquering teams of recent years. The Brazilians went on a run of 17 games without defeat before they were brought down to earth by AmaZulu last season, but their record of two wins, a draw and a loss after four matches this term raises a lot of questions ahead of what is expected to be a tricky campaign ahead. Both Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy executed excellent plans on how to deal with Sundowns, and have given the team's upcoming opponents a blueprint of how to stop the Pretoria-based team in their tracks.

Pirates far from the finished product A feature of Pirates' performances since the beginning of the season has been their inability to break down their opponents because of their low tempo of play. There is no doubt that the Buccaneers have the quality to blow away any opposition on any given day and the influence of new coach Jose Riveiro hasn't held them back, but their failure to create goalscoring chances has become all too familiar.

City fail to get out of first gear Cape Town City have made their worst start to a season. A lot was expected from last season's runners up and after doing quite a bit of business in the transfer window, two points from their opening five games was far from what anyone expected. The biggest issue derailing City’s progress has been their shaky defence, a problem they solved out in the second half of last season.

Eric Tinkler’s team have conceded eight goals since the beginning of the campaign, which that has left them bottom of the standings. Chiefs show great character Arthur Zwane's Kaizer Chiefs were forced into arguably their most difficult scenario going down to 10 men with 60 minutes to play against Richards Bay on Saturday, but Amakhosi seemed to find a new lease of life in the midst of adversity.

Chiefs created numerous goalscoring chances and could have won by a bigger margin than 1-0, if they were clinical. Zwane's players showed great character and determination to rally together and grind out an important away win. AmaZulu look the part AmaZulu are top of the log, an impressive start that has seen them win three games and draw one to rack up 10 out of 12 possible points.