Johannesburg - The South African Football Association (Safa) and and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) are mourning the death of match official Moeketsi Molelekoa who passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning. “The Premier Soccer League is saddened by the passing of Safa match official, Moeketsi Molelekoa,” the PSL announced in a statement on Saturday morning.

With the PSL not divulging the details that led to Molelekoa's tragic passing, an IOL Sport source confirmed that the assistant referee was involved in a fatal car accident.

Born in Botshabelo in the Free State, Molelekoa was a popular figure in South African and African football criccles after making his PSL debut in 2014. His refereeing career wasn’t without controversy, though, as he was given a six-week ban alongside Jelly Chavani, in November 2021 for a dubious decision. Safa’s referee’s review committee found the duo guilty of not acting in accordance with Law 12 of the IFAB Laws of the Game in a match in Durban. In that game between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs, whistle blower Chavani awarded Amakhosi a penalty in stoppage time, after consulting with his assistant Molelekoa.

However, replays showed that the resultant spot-kick which resulted in Chiefs’ equaliser was in fact not a handball, hence the decision was incorrect.

Since the incident, though, Molelekoa had dusted himself off to become one of the most revered match officials locally, thanks to his impeccable calls and running of the game. So much so that the footballing fraternity has been rocked by the passing of “Max”, with broadcasters and journalists sending their condolences to his loved ones.