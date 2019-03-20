SuperSport United chief executive Stan Matthews said pn Thuso Phala: “He has been a part of the club through an extremely successful period in the club’s history, four cup wins and a further three cup finals.” Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

PRETORIA – Thuso Phala has left SuperSport United, the SA Premiership club announced on Wednesday. Phala joined Matsatsantsa on a free transfer from Platinum Stars in July 2013, and was part of the team that won the Telkom Knockout in 2014 and back-to-back Nedbank Cup wins in 2016 and 2017 and an MTN8 title in 2017.

SuperSport United chief executive Stan Matthews said: “We are sad to see Thuso go.

“He has been a part of the club through an extremely successful period in the club’s history, four cup wins and a further three cup finals, including the Caf Confederation Cup final.

“His career here was full of memorable moments, including the goal to win Telkom Knockout in 2014, and his vital goal against Zesco United to take us into the semi-final of the Caf Confederation Cup.

“We will especially miss Thuso’s unique dance moves and celebrations, and his character in the dressing room.

“SuperSport United wish to thank Thuso for his contribution, and wish him well in the future.”

