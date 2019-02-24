Lucky Baloyi of Bloemfontein Celtic and Katlego Mokhuoane of Free State Stars compete for the ball during their Absa Premiership game at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

BLOEMFONTEIN – Free State Stars edged out Bloemfontein Celtic 3-2 in their Premiership match at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Despite the victory, Ea Lla Koto remained 15th on the league standings, while Phunya Sele Sele also remained seventh on the table. The victory has, however, allowed Stars to open up a five-point gap between themselves and basement club Maritzburg United.

Ea Lla Koto started the match brightly and they broke the deadlock through Harris Tchilimbou just before the half-hour mark.

The Congolese striker beat his marker before firing past Celtic goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb to make it 1-0 to Stars.

Ea Lla Koto looked dangerous every time they pushed forward and they managed to double their lead six minutes before halftime.

This time it was Sinethemba Jantjie who beat his marker, before firing home to make it 2-1 to Stars with a left-footed shot.

It was soon 3-0 to Stars when Jantjie was sent through on goal and completed his brace with a low effort which beat Tignyemb.

Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema decided to introduce Victor Letsoalo, who is a striker by trade, eight minutes after the restart.

Phunya Sele Sele were awarded a penalty after Ndumiso Mabena was fouled inside the Ea Lla Koto box just after the hour mark.

Kabelo Dlamini then stepped up and he was denied by Stars goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare, who pulled off a great save.

However, the hosts did pull one back when Tshepo Rikhotso scored with a left-footed shot which beat Sangare to make it 3-1 with 20 minutes left.

Phunya Sele Sele piled pressure on the visitors and they managed to make it 3-2 through Letsoalo, who beat on-rushing Sangare in the 83rd minute. Stars then held on to their slender in the closing stages of the match and ultimately, they ran out 3-2 winners over Celtic.

African News Agency (ANA)