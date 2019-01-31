George Lebese has been out of favour at Sundowns under Pitso Mosimane, and will be excited about getting more game time under Kaitano Tembo at SuperSport. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

At long last! South African fans will hopefully see George Lebese more regularly on the football pitch after he secured a loan move to SuperSport United on transfer deadline day. On Thursday night, Matsatsantsa a Pitori announced their coup on social media, with Lebese moving away from Mamelodi Sundowns to SuperSport for the rest of the season.

The former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has been out of favour at Masandawana under Pitso Mosimane, and will be excited about getting more game time under Kaitano Tembo at SuperSport.

🚨⚽️ BREAKING NEWS ⚽️🚨@SuperSportFC can confirm the signing of midfielder @GeorgeLebese from @Masandawana on loan until the end of the season ⚽️⚽️#WelcomeGeorge💙#ForeverUnited🔥 pic.twitter.com/uaXefTBCVx — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) January 31, 2019

In other transfer news, Ayanda Patosi has signed for Iranian club Esteghlal FC. Patosi has been an influential figure at Cape Town City, and scored five goals in 14 matches.

But the Citizens said in a statement that a move back overseas was always on the cards for Capetonian Patosi, who previously played in Belgium.

“We would like to express best wishes in the next step for Ayanda. When we signed Patosi from Belgium in 2017, a move back overseas was always part of our commitment to the player,” City said.

“During his two seasons at the club, Ayanda made significant contributions with two back-to-back cup finals and the MTN8 Cup trophy this season. He has a special connection with the club and its supporters

“We wish Ayanda well in his new journey overseas, and we look forward to welcoming one of our own back in Cape Town soon.”

#FarewellPato 👏



Cape Town City and two-time Asian Champions League winners Esteghlal FC have agreed terms for the transfer of Ayanda Patosi. pic.twitter.com/l4tFMlfF09 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 31, 2019

The transfers of Lebese and Patosi were part of a busy day in the PSL transfer window, with Kaizer Chiefs adding two big names in Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United) and Reeve Frosler (Wits) to their squad, while Talent Chawapiwa (Baroka FC) concluded his deal with AmaZulu.

Top striker Rodney Ramagalela will also move on from Polokwane City to Highlands Park next season, after signing a pre-contract deal on Thursday.

BREAKING STORY!!!@HighlandsP_FC has signed Rodney Ramagalela on a pre-contract! The former Black Leopards, Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows FC and current Polokwane City goal poacher, will be joining the team at the beginning of next season.#siyabangenasiyabahlaba pic.twitter.com/2d92o6r3Rw — Highlands Park FC (@HighlandsP_FC) January 31, 2019





