Stellenbosch FC’s Iqraam Rayners has put himself in pole position to claim the golden boot award after the striker scored five goals as the Cape side swept Polokwane City aside on Saturday.

Rayners is now the top goalscorer in the DSTV Premiership, surpassing Orlando Pirates Tshegofatso Mabasa and Sundowns Lucas Ribeiro.

Heading into the game against Polokwane City on Saturday, many would have written off the Cape Town-born forward as he was still sitting on eight goals while his adversaries in Mabasa and Ribeiro were sitting on 11 goals each and had opened the gap up to three goals at the top of the goal-scoring charts.

However, the Bafana Bafana international put up a ruthless display and scored five goals against a hapless Polokwane City side to capitulate himself to the top of the DSTV Premiership goal-scoring charts to set up a tantalising race for the golden boot.