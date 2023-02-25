Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Grobler finally joins '100 Club' after netting in SuperSport's 2-0 win over Maritzburg

Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United FC presented with a signed ball for Scoring 100 goals after the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium

Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United FC presented with a signed ball for Scoring 100 goals after the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match against Maritzburg United on 24 February 2022 at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 58m ago

Cape Town - SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler wrote his name into the annals of South African football history by scoring his 100th goal across all Premier Soccer League competitions on Friday evening.

Grobler's goal was the icing on the cake for victorious SuperSport who defeated Maritzburg United 2-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria. He scored his first PSL goal in 2007 when he made his debut as a Platinum Stars player.

With this win, SuperSport secured its second place on the standings and if they continue in this vein it will end the hopes of a Champions League berth for Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Grobler, the son of former Moroka Swallows legend Les Grobler, will now join the '100 Club' along with Siyabonga Nomvethe, Mabhuti Khanyeza, Emmanuel 'Tico-Tico' Bucuane, Collins Mbesuma and Daniel 'Mambush' Mudau, who have scored 100 or more goals in the PSL era.

It was Grobler's eighth Premiership goal this season and he remains in contention in the 'Golden Boot' race which Peter Shalulille of Sundowns heads with nine goals. Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana of Kaizer Chiefs, EI Etiosa Ighodaro of Chippa United and Cassius Mailula (Sundowns) follow with seven goals each.

ALSO READ: Why Kaizer Chiefs need to beat Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby

It was a case of second-time lucky for Grobler when he netted the historical goal. Maritzburg goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner saved his first attempt from the 'spot' by pushing the ball clear. However, Bradley was alert for a rebound possibility and when it came he volleyed the ball into the net in the 79th minute.

Earlier, SuperSport opened the scoring through defender Kegan Johannes who was up in the striking zone when Jamie Webber delivered a goalmouth cross. Maritzburg failed to deal with the danger and Johannes pounced on the bouncing ball with a header into the roof of the net.

ALSO READ: The key to Soweto Derby success is to play with freedom says Orlando Pirates legend

SuperSport trail log-leaders Sundowns by 19 points and will next play Golden Arrows on Sunday, 5 March.

Maritzburg remains in the relegation playoff spot in 15th place. They will be desperate for a victory when they lock horns with Cape Town City on Saturday, 4 March.

@Herman_Gibbs

IOL Sport

