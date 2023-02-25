Why Kaizer Chiefs need to beat Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby

Johannesburg - A win for Kaizer Chiefs against their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday afternoon could go a long way in easing the pressure at the club.
IOL Sport football writer Mihlali Baleka looks at the areas that could be strengthened if Chiefs win the Soweto derby at the Calabash on Saturday.
Buy Zwane time
Having been appointed to rediscover the team’s playing identity and winning culture, coach Arthur Zwane has been blowing hot and cold in his pursuits given that his team has been inconsistent.
Sure, there’ve been flashes of good and positive football from his relatively new squad, but that they haven’t been clinical nor solid hasn’t helped their cause.
During that rollercoaster run, there has been outside noise from some of the supporters for Zwane to be fired as he’s out of his depth.
Move closer to the dream
Chiefs’ chances of ending their seven-year trophy drought lie solely on winning the Nedbank Cup this season after losing out on the MTN8 and falling way behind in the title race.
But winning the Nedbank Cup is not the ultimate mandate for Chiefs. They want to finish second on the log standings and qualify for the Caf Champions League next season.
Currently eight points behind the second-placed SuperSport United, a win for Chiefs against Pirates could go a long way in boosting those aspirations.
Build momentum
A derby could either make or break a season for a team – especially at this stage of the campaign.
Chiefs, of course, will want to be on the winning side and ride on that momentum heading into the final matches of the season – with the No 2 spot in the league and Nedbank Cup still up for grabs.
A bright finish to the season could also go a long way in ensuring that the team starts next season on a high note as well.