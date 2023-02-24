Keagan Dolly not shying away from the responsibility of leading a struggling Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg - As the captain of the team, Keagan Dolly says he’s learnt to embrace the blame that usually falls on his shoulders whenever Kaizer Chiefs are not doing well. Chiefs wanted to rediscover their style and winning identity this season as they made a host of changes to the team, including appointing club legend Arthur Zwane as the new coach.

However, things haven’t gone according to the script for the Glamour Boys as they’ve been inconsistent, losing out on the MTN8 and falling way behind in the title race. Their hope of redeeming their season now lies in winning the Nedbank Cup and securing a second-place finish on the log, which guarantees automatic qualification for the Caf Champions League next season.

But with the latter not going according to plan, as well, as Chiefs are five-points behind the second-placed SuperSport United ahead of the Soweto derby against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday afternoon, their fans haven’t been happy with certain individuals. And those include senior player Dolly, who has blown hot and cold this season.

“I feel like most of the time when the team isn’t doing well, the blame comes to me. But I take it. I am one of the captains and senior players. And that’s part of the game, so I need to soldier on,” he said. Dolly arrived at Chiefs with a lofty billing two seasons ago, but he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations by adding a winning influence on the team given his role at his previous clubs. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane not worried about his job ahead of Soweto Derby

Before joining Chiefs from French-based outfit Montpellier, Dolly played for Mamelodi Sundowns where he won multiple titles, including the Champions League and Premiership titles. “I knew that coming to Chiefs there’d be pressure,’’ said Dolly who’s made 21 contributions in 58 matches across all competitions for his childhood club so far. ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates won't be rudderless in Soweto derby as Jose Riveiro operates via remote control

“This is based on where and how I played in my previous teams. But I will take it. It’s something new to me and a challenge that I have to deal with. “I feel like I am doing well with it. I don’t feel like it’s making me feel bad towards the situation or anything. It’s a challenge that I need to deal with. And I think I’ve been doing well.” @Mihlalibaleka