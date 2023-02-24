Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane not worried about his job ahead of Soweto Derby

Johannesburg - Arthur Zwane is adamant he’s not worried about his job heading into the biggest game in the local sporting calendar on Saturday. But such was the Kaizer Chiefs coach’s negative body language during the pre-match Soweto derby press conference on Friday, Zwane is seemingly feeling the pressure that comes with the most demanding job in local football.

Zwane was appointed as Chiefs coach last year, and was tasked with rediscovering the club’s playing style and winning identity. His tenure hasn’t gone according to script despite the club breaking the bank to sign players that could help him in his pursuit, including Yusuf Maart, Edmilson Dove and recently Christian Saile Basomboli.

Chiefs’ only hopes of ending their seven-year trophy drought this term lie in winning the Nedbank Cup after losing out on the MTN8 and falling behind in the title race.

The Nedbank Cup is secondary to Chiefs’ aspirations for now as their primary focus is on finishing second on the log, and qualifying for the CAF Champions League next season. But that too hasn’t gone according to plan. They lost against Golden Arrows last week, and Zwane needed to be escorted off the pitch in Polokwane to avoid the wrath of the fans. Chiefs’ management, led by sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior, continued to emphasise their support for the coach amid their blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.

But Zwane cut a stressful figure at Wanderers Country Club in the prematch engagements, shrugging off his negative body vibes by using his words as a defensive weapon. “As far as I know, I’m the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs and I’ve always been saying that the club has always had a plan. We’ve got a plan,” Zwane said. “I’m not going into this game worried about my job or worried about any other things. The focus is on playing this game and making sure the players apply themselves correctly.

“There are three points which are at stake. So, we’ll have to focus on getting the win and forget about the noise that is happening from the outside,” Zwane said. Due to that loss against Arrows, Chiefs will be underdogs to Pirates, who beat Maritzburg United in their last outing. But if history is anything to go by, then Chiefs will be the more likely victors as form counts for little in the derby – Chiefs have won their last four derbies against Pirates, including earlier this season.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates won't be rudderless in Soweto derby as Jose Riveiro operates via remote control Moreover, Pirates will be without coach Jose Riveiro who’ll be serving his final match suspension, leaving his assistants Mandla Ncikazi and Sergio Almenara in charge. But Zwane is not banking on luck and superstitions at the Calabash.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs’ Arthur Zwane unfazed about what potential Soweto derby loss could mean for his future “The boys must focus on the game plan and the game itself because if we focus on the noise now, by the time the game starts they’ll already be tired,” Zwane said. “As a coach, it’s my role to ensure that the players stay away from the things happening off the field and focus on the game with the hope that we’ll be able to grind for the results.”