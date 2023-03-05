Durban - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has praised goalkeeper Brandon Petersen as his side continues to grind out results and vital clean sheets.

Amakhosi secured their third victory in five matches when they edged Richard Bay 1-0 at the King Zwelithini Stadium and in the process kept their fourth clean sheet in five matches. Petersen’s recent introduction into the starting 1 has coincided with Chiefs upturn in form at the back after a terrible run of conceding goals.

Zwane’s decision to rotate his shot-stoppers has seemingly come to fruition as the competition for places in that department brings out the best in whoever is handed the gloves on the day. “As a coach you always want to create that competition, I’m happy for Brandon (Petersen) and when Itu (Khune) was in he’s done well and when Bruce was there he’s done well,” the Chiefs coach told the media.

“So you’re creating that healthy competition which is good for the club and you want to do that in all departments knowing very well that it will benefit the club even when you’re experiencing a situation of having injuries then you know you have a balanced squad and a team that can perform the same as the previous games.” The Glamour Boys will now turn their focus towards the Nedbank Cup and it will be interesting to see whether Zwane opts to stick with Petersen in between the sticks or if he hands an opportunity to either Khune or Bruce Bvuma.