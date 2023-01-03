‘Heartbroken’ friends and colleagues grieve the loss of former PSL marketing consultant Peter Mancer

Durban - The death of former Premier Soccer League marketing consultant Peter Mancer has hit the football fraternity hard, with messages of condolences pouring in from domestic football administrators and football fans. The PSL announced on Monday that Mancer had died, and the administration body's current chairman Irvin Khoza spoke about his unmatchable personality and the hole he leaves in those that knew him best.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The PSL is mourning the sad passing of Peter ‘Squire’ Mancer. Mancer spent many years as a PSL marketing and broadcasting specialist adviser," the league said. Khoza added: “We express our sincere condolences to the Mancer family. Your loss is indeed our loss. The PSL is mourning the sad passing of Mr Peter ‘Squire’ Mancer.



Mr Mancer spent many years as a PSL Marketing and Broadcasting specialist advisor.https://t.co/mDgs05G5Kh pic.twitter.com/9OUUFA95mR — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 2, 2023 “Together with you, we will miss the gentle giant, ‘Mancer the Dancer’. When I think about Squire, I think of pedigree, he was one of a kind. Dependable, tenacious, abundance of energy. His word was bankable.”

Mancer was part of the administration group credited with founding the first ever PSL season in 1996. He’d been running the show as the league gained recognition and the requisite financial uplifting to help it become one of the best leagues on the continent. Peter "Squire" Mancer was much more than a colleague. He was one of the most genuine, trustworthy, dependable friends I have ever known. Whether it was when my family got held up at home, or when I had trouble at work, he really, truly, honestly cared from his heart #RIPSquire — Derek Blanckensee (@derek049) January 2, 2023 Mancer was also credited for his role in negotiating lucrative television rights deals and garnering sponsorships for the league, lifting it into the multi million rand business it currently is. Football administrators and former colleagues also expressed their sadness on the league's various social media accounts.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Dear Peter, my friend of nearly 40 years! I am heartbroken. Sincere condolences to his family and our PSL team," one person wrote. Another added: "OMG NO, oh Peter, may his soul rest in peace - my good friend, love you always." @SmisoScribe