Johannesburg - AmaZulu Football Club on Friday opted to secure coach Romain Folz on a long-term contract after pinning him down to a deal until June 2026. The French-Moroccan mentor’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the current campaign, however Usuthu president Sandile Zungu revealed exclusively to IOL Sport that ‘Fohloza’ is a part of their long-term vision and has put pen to paper on a new deal.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Coach Fohloza is probably the best coach we’ve had under my tenure and the reason I say that is because I’m building Usuthu for 2032, and he’s the one man I can trust to build the club on the right foundation and turn it into what I want,” said Zungu. “With reference to the vision of the club, I thought the right person to lead that plan would be someone who has a clear strategy and direction and is also able to liaise with the club’s development structures whilst creating the right mentality within the squad, and Fohloza fits that description perfectly.”

The 32-year-old Folz was roped in late last year as Usuthu looked to reinvigorate their ambitions for a top four finish in the DStv Premiership. ALSO READ: Arthur Zwane not too concerned about Chiefs’ growing injury list

Story continues below Advertisement

Although the results may suggest otherwise, Folz had made great progress according to the board, and has been rewarded with a new long-term contract. Folz and his charges are preparing for a test against TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday in an 8pm kick-off. ALSO READ: SuperSport aim to bounce back against Royal AM after embarrassing Nedbank Cup loss

Story continues below Advertisement