SuperSport aim to bounce back against Royal AM after embarrassing Nedbank Cup loss

Johannesburg - SuperSport United will be looking to further cement second spot in the league as they travel to the Chatsworth Stadium to play against Royal AM in Durban on Saturday afternoon. Matsatsantsa won their last league game 2-0 against Cape Town City which saw them move into second spot. Should they finish in the runners-up spot this term, Gavin Hunt’s men will qualify for next season’s CAF Champions League.

Story continues below Advertisement

Second spot will be a good consolation for SuperSport this season after their last game which was an embarrassing 2-1 Nedbank Cup loss to amateur side Dondol Stars meant that they will all but certainly end this season without a trophy. Third place Richards Bay will also be in action in an away clash against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. The Natal Rich Boyz have been the league’s surprise package this season and should they win their game against Babina Noko with SuperSport failing to beat Royal AM, they will move back into the second spot which they have occupied for much of this season.

It is actually questionable whether a second spot finish will benefit the Kwa-Zulu Natal based side in what is only their first ever season in the South African top-flight. The CAF Champions League is not as financially lucrative as its European counterpart, the UEFA Champions League and a club like Richards Bay may not yet be fully equipped with the required resources and experience to be competitive in Africa. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson believes friend Buhle Mkhwanazi ‘will come back stronger’

Story continues below Advertisement

In another fixture which could have a bearing on the top eight race, sixth place AmaZulu host troubled TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Usuthu are unbeaten in their last four league games but have drawn their last three games on the trot, all with 1-1 scorelines. ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs handed favourable draws in Nedbank Cup last 16 A win in this game could leave them just one point behind fourth place Orlando Pirates.

Story continues below Advertisement