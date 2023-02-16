Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs handed favourable draws in Nedbank Cup last 16

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will both expect to advance to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup after they were handed favourable draws at SuperSport’s studios in Randburg on Wednesday. Both teams have been drawn against second-tier sides as Chiefs will face Casric Stars, while Pirates will battle it out against Venda Football Academy.

Both teams have been struggling for consistency in the Premiership with this season being one of learning for them. Nedbank Cup success this term could help either club gain some positivity and also ease the pressure on their respective coaches. There are three all-Premiership encounters as TS Galaxy host Stellenbosch FC, while there will also be a KwaZulu-Natal derby as Golden Arrows host neighbours Royal AM.

In a repeat of last season’s final, Marumo Gallants host Mamelodi Sundowns in what promises to be the most exciting tie of the round. Marumo Gallants will be the underdogs heading into the clash, but they do have a strong history in the competition. They won the tournament in the 2021 as their previous incarnation Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Last season, they took Sundowns to extra time in the final before ultimately being overcome 2-1. ALSO READ: Jesus took my money away because I needed to be saved, says former Bafana Bafana defender Buhle Mkhwanazi Giant-killers Dondol Stars will host AmaZulu. Dondol Stars who are a Mamelodi-based amateur team produced the shock of the Nedbank Cup this season, when they eliminated SuperSport United in the last 32.

Usuthu will be weary of them given that the Durban-based side experienced a scare of their own in the last round, only narrowly beating Tornado FC 3-2 despite leading 3-0. ALSO READ: In Mamelodi Sundowns’ shadow … Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates look towards Soweto derby solace Since acquiring AmaZulu in 2020, chairperson Sandile Zungu has repeatedly spoken of his desire to see the club win a major trophy for the first time since 1992. They came close in the MTN8 last November, reaching the final before being overcome 1-0 by Orlando Pirates.