Jesus took my money away because I needed to be saved, says former Bafana Bafana defender Buhle Mkhwanazi

Johannesburg - Buhlebuyeza Mkhwanazi has revealed the staggering amounts he was earning at Wits before Jesus “took it away for my soul to be saved”. Having joined Wits in his early 20s, Mkhwanazi worked his way into being a first-choice defender at the club.

In 2018, his contract was renewed by the now-defunct Clever Boys for three years as he became one of the highest paid players at the club. In an Instagram post on Thursday though, Mkhwanazi, who has represented Bafana Bafana 21 times, put up a copy of that contract, showing the money he was supposed to earn monthly. “1.0 The club employs the footballer as a professional association player, with effect from the date of the signature of this agreement until 30 June 2021, with options as set out hereunder,” read the first paragraph of the contract as posted by SABC’s sport journalist Katlego Modiba on Twitter.

ALSO READ: In Mamelodi Sundowns’ shadow … Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates look towards Soweto derby solace “2.0 The club shall pay to the footballer, monthly in arrears, on the last day of every month, a gross salary of: “2.1 R195 000 from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019.

“2.2 175 000 from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020. “2.2 190 000 from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021.” Buhle Mkhwanazi has posted how much he was earning at Bidvest Wits. Read the caption on the post, something to think about. I hope he's okay 🙏



R 195 000.00 (2018 to 2019)

R 175 000.00 (2019 to 2020)

R 190 000.00 (2020 to 2021) pic.twitter.com/g6JghiQ4yB — Katlego Modiba (@KsModiba) February 16, 2023 Mkhwanazi was also supposed to be paid three instalments of “signing on fees” during that three-year spell between 2018 and 2020. But he hid the amounts.

In his caption on the post, though, Mkhwanazi indicated that he didn’t enjoy all the money that he was getting from the club. “I remember I used to boast about the numbers on my contract, not knowing that my soul was suffering,” Mkhwanazi wrote. “The day Jesus Christ visited me I never knew that all this will be taken away from me by him just for my soul to be saved.”

Mkhwanazi didn’t honour his contract with Wits as the club was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila amid financial issues during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns are paving the way forward for SA football with Michael Loftman appointment Mkhwanazi was club-less for more than a year after refusing to take a pay-cut at TTM, resulting in being at loggerheads with the club before he was finally released.

The 33-year-old Mkhwanazi resurfaced at SuperSport United in 2021, joining the club on a one-year deal. ALSO READ: Sibusiso Vilakazi finds himself in the middle of Pitso Mosimane, Sead Ramovic’s war of words His stint with SuperSport was also short-lived after he refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19 later that year, resulting in being frozen out for the remainder of the season.

Club-less again after parting ways with SuperSport early last year, Mkhwanazi says his religious journey is stable, insisting that things will be recovered one day. “Today, I boast in my weaknesses, but with a soul that is prospering,” he said. “It is better to hear the voice of God than being rich without knowing that your soul is in danger.” “I urge many to be rich in all things. Receive Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour and you shall recover all one day.”