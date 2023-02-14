Durban - Pitso Mosimane and TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic are currently at loggerheads, with Sibusiso “Vila” Vilakazi caught in the middle. The 33-year-old Vilakazi was recently surprisingly released from his contract at TS Galaxy, having joined the club at the beginning of the season.

The Bafana Bafana international departed the Mpumalanga-based outfit, having made just 10 appearances with coach Ramovic suggesting that the veteran’s work rate was not up to scratch. “About Vila, fantastic player, fantastic name, great career but again, me as a coach, I don’t care about age, I don’t care about names. I just look at the things that I see on the field,” Ramovic told SABC Sport. “And if we have players on the field that give 100% and train well, give a lot of effort, these players will play. The players that don’t do their best every day, will have a difficult time.”

ALSO READ: ‘You brought shame to this club’ - Fans question Pitso Mosimane's tactics in first Al-Ahli Saudi defeat The Serbian’s utterances about the former Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker prompted a response from Mosimane who worked with Vilakazi at Chloorkop and at national team level. “I’m dumbfounded by the tone of this interview, I trained Vilakazi for many years competitively and consistently for more than six years,” Mosimane wrote on his social media account.

“He’s a true professional (on and off the field), who respects the game. He led the football conditioning training sessions, which are usually very tough and he critiques his game.” It appears Ramovic may have not been prepared to rest on Mosimane's words and he immediately fired back at the Saudi Arabia-based coach. ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane's Al-Ahli Saudi surges to the top of the log

Ramovic reiterated his stance that past achievements were not to form part of his immediate plans for any player the same way they wouldn't apply to any coach. “Mr Mosimane, I don't usually react when I see someone's emotions controlling them. But this time I'll make an exception for you. I hope you will like my tone this time,” Ramovic told SABC Sport “Vilakazi is a wonderful person, a really fantastic player, (who had) a nice career. But we have just as many players who try very hard to start the same career and give everything every day.

“I would really like Vilakazi to continue his career. Maybe he could continue in your team because you could certainly use his quality. ALSO READ: Ten-man TS Galaxy bravely foil spirited Kaizer Chiefs in ill-tempered clash “I'm sure your chairman (at Al-Ahli Saudi) would like to have success this year and not care too much about your great achievements six years ago. I wish you to continue your fantastic record as a coach.”