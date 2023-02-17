Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson believes friend Buhle Mkhwanazi ‘will come back stronger’

Cape Town - Brandon Peterson has backed Buhle Mkhwanazi to bounce back after the club-less defender revealed how he lost hefty pay cheques and found comfort in Jesus Christ. In a cryptic post on Instagram on Thursday morning, Mkhwanazi put up a copy of the contract which showed how much he was supposed to earn a month at Wits between 2019 and 2021.

He added in his caption that “I used to boast about the numbers on my contract” and “the day Jesus Christ visited me I never knew that all this will be taken away from me by him just for my soul to be saved”. Since his departure from the now defunct Clever Boys in 2020 after the club was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Mkhwanazi has failed to find a stable club. He was at loggerheads with TTM amid taking a pay-cut as he was eventually released by the club without kicking a ball for a season before resurfacing at SuperSport United in 2021.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs handed favourable draws in Nedbank Cup last 16 At SuperSport, he didn’t last as well after he was frozen out of the team in the last six months of his contract after refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Mkhwanazi, though, has been lost in the circles for almost a year, while he insisted on his posts that he’ll recover everything he lost after finding redemption in the Lord.

“Today, I boast in my weaknesses, but with a soul that is prospering,” he said. “It is better to hear the voice of God than being rich without knowing that your soul is in danger.” “I urge many to be rich in all things. Receive Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour and you shall recover all one day.” One of the players that has backed Mkhwanazi to return to the game is his former Wits teammate Peterson who currently plays for Kaizer Chiefs.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns are paving the way forward for SA football with Michael Loftman appointment Before resurfacing at Chiefs two seasons ago, Peterson was in the same position at Mkhwanazi after being club-less for one year following the sale of Wits to TTM. "I was good friends with Buhle at Wits. I know the situation he is in is difficult but I know he will come back strongly,” Petersen said.